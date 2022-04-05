Adams County Judge Michael Burns March 28 sentenced Jessica M. Smidt, 39, of Roseland to 179 days of probation, a $500 fine and 60-day driver’s license revocation for driving under the influence of alcohol on Oct. 24, 2021. Smidt pleaded no contest on Feb. 15, and prosecutors reduced the blood alcohol content on the charge. DUI is a Class W misdemeanor punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine.
Authorities March 29 cited a 21-year-old Hastings resident for taking headlight fixtures at the 2200 block of West Seventh Street.
Adams County Judge Michael Burns March 29 sentenced James Ellis, 44, of 1215 E. Second St. to 30 days in jail for three counts of violating a protection order on Aug. 21, 2020, Dec. 9, 2021, and Dec. 14, 2021. Ellis pleaded no contest on Jan. 21. Violation of a protection order is a Class 1 misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine.
