The following couples recently applied for marriage licenses at the Adams County Clerk’s Office: Justin Taylor Richter and Savannah Rae Wilhite; and Julio Cesar Marquez Ledezma and Diana Rodriguez Salinas, all of Hastings.
Travel with Regency Retirement to Fiddler on the Roof Saturday, Feb. 12. Matinee at Orpheum Theatre Omaha. $110 covers ticket and transportation. Ticket only $95 and drive on own. Call Jody 402-461-4098 for details. -Adv.
Hastings Voters, how would it be when we save the 16th street overpass to continue and attach a bike trail? Hastings Citizens with a Voice -Adv.
Looking for a part-time job? Come work at the Hastings Tribune. If interested, call 402-462-2131.
It was reported Jan. 25 that an unknown motorist left the 200 block of East Second Street without paying for $20 in fuel.
Overpass Volunteers: Turn in signed petitions for counting by Tues., Feb. 1 at Jacksons Car Corner. Or, C3 meeting Tues., Feb. 1 at 7pm. -Adv.
It was reported Jan. 26 that an unknown motorist left the 800 block of East South Street without paying for $20.02 in fuel.
Read the entire Hastings Tribune online as early as 5:00 a.m. Monday-Saturday. The Tribune e-Edition is free with your subscription to the newspaper. Call 402-462-2131 for details. -Adv.
