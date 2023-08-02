It was reported July 23 that a vehicle was damaged at the 4200 block of East Hadco Road.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Christopher A. Rosenberg of 537 S. Boston Ave. and Diane A. Hoffman of Red Cloud collided July 25 while following a pilot car at U.S. Highway 281 near Marian Road.
Laney R. Thatcher of Minden was named a Dimmitt Scholar in recognition of high academic distinction for the 2022-23 year at Morningside University in Sioux City, Iowa.
Lindsey Ann Pearl LaBrie of Hastings was named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2023 term at Southeast Community College.
It was reported July 25 that miscellaneous items were taken from a garage in Juniata.
Braden Michael Lindauer of Juniata was named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2023 term at Southeast Community College.
