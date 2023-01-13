The following couples recently applied for marriage licenses at the Adams County Clerk’s Office: Carlos Tellez and Estafania Patricia Ramirez Figueroa, and Charles Robert Babcock and Elizabeth Anne Hartman, all of Hastings.
It was reported Jan. 6 that a vehicle was taken at the 200 block of East Second Street. A 38-year-old Hastings resident was later arrested for the theft at the 3200 block of Osborne Drive West.
It was reported Jan. 7 that a book bag was taken at the 300 block of East Seventh Street.
It was reported Jan. 8 that an unknown amount of items were shoplifted at the 3000 block of Osborne Drive East.
It was reported Jan. 9 that items valued at $8.10 were shoplifted at 600 block of North Burlington Avenue.
It was reported Jan. 9 that a windshield was damaged at the 3300 block of Parklane Drive.
It was reported Jan. 9 that a vehicle was taken at the 600 block of East Fourth Street.
