It was reported Dec. 14 that jewelry and other items were taken at the 900 block of South Burlington Avenue.
It was reported Dec. 17 that a vehicle window was damaged at the 800 block of South Pine Avenue.
It was reported Dec. 19 that ski gloves were taken at the 700 block of West 14th Street.
It was reported Dec. 21 that a cellphone was taken at the 300 block of West South Street. It has been recovered.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Michael B. Nollette of Juniata and Jessica L. Menke of Roseland collided Dec. 22 at Burlington Avenue near South Street.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Kevin E. Kuehn of Kenesaw Dec. 22 struck a parked vehicle owned by Dean L. Thompson of 4900 Madden Court at Madden Court near Madden Road.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Joseph L. Cockrell of 605 Dockside Cove and Jesse S. Flanagan of 208 Eastside Blvd. collided Dec. 22 at Third Street near Burlington Avenue.
