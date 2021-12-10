The following couples recently applied for marriage licenses at the Adams County Clerk’s Office: Casey Joe Hughes and Cari Marie Lech, both of Kenesaw; Corbett Lee Samuelson and Samantha Rae Johnson, both of Trumbull; and Christopher Robin Gerard and McKenna Rae Schrunk, both of Hastings.
It was reported Dec. 6 that bicycles were taken at the 800 block of North Turner Avenue.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Jude T. Rutt of 1326 Arapahoe Ave. and Hailey R. Lockling of 1310 W. Fifth St. collided Dec. 6 at Saunders Avenue near 14th Street.
A hit-and-run driver Dec. 1 reportedly struck a parked vehicle owned by Heather Skarin of 847 N. Bellevue Ave. at an unknown location.
It was reported Dec. 6 that an unknown motorist left the 800 block of East South Street without paying for $39.88 in fuel.
It was reported Dec. 5 that a purse was taken from a vehicle at the 1400 block of West 18th Street.
It was reported Dec. 6 that money and prescription drugs were taken at the 700 block of West Seventh Street.
It was reported Nov. 30 that wireless earphones were taken at the 1100 block of West 14th Street.
Authorities Dec. 5 arrested an 18-year-old Hastings resident for minor in possession of alcohol, driving under the influence of alcohol and minor in possession of tobacco products at the 900 block of West Second Street.
