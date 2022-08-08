It was reported July 31 that a vehicle was taken at the 800 block of South Pine Avenue.
It was reported July 31 that a vehicle was taken at the 700 block of North St. Joseph Avenue.
Authorities July 31 cited a 14-year-old Hastings resident for taking a vehicle at the 700 block of South Kansas Avenue.
Crime and courts reporter
