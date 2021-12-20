Adams County Judge Michael Burns Dec. 10 sentenced Zayn L. Lewellyn, 19, of Harvard to 15 days in jail and a $100 fine for carrying a concealed weapon, underage possession of tobacco or vaping products and two counts of possessing a drug legend on Aug. 31. Lewellyn pleaded guilty on Sept. 30. Carrying a concealed weapon is a Class 1 misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine. Possession of a drug legend is a Class 3 misdemeanor punishable by up to three months in jail and a $500 fine. Underage possession of tobacco or vaping products is a Class 5 misdemeanor punishable by up to a $100 fine.
Adams County Judge Michael Mead Dec. 10 sentenced Nicole Colburn Barkley, 34, of Grand Island to six months of probation, a $500 fine and 60-day driver’s license revocation for driving under the influence of alcohol on Aug. 8. Barkley pleaded no contest on Oct. 19, and prosecutors reduced the blood alcohol content on the charge and dropped a charge of refusing a preliminary breath test. DUI is a Class W misdemeanor punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine.
Vehicles reportedly driven by a hit-and-run driver and Zebvetta S. Owens of 219 W. Second St. collided Dec. 14 at Minnesota Avenue and Fifth Street.
