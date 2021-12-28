It was reported Dec. 22 that two locks were damaged, and a game console and game controller were taken at the 800 block of West 18th Street.
End of year clearance sale at Showcase. Save on lighting, lamps, mirrors, decorative accessories, and cabinets at 501 W. 1st St. -Adv.
It was reported Dec. 22 that a vehicle was taken at the 500 block of North California Avenue.
The Hastings Tribune has a motor route available to drop off newspaper bundles in area towns. Call 402-462-2131. - Adv.
Authorities Dec. 22 cited a 20-year-old Hastings resident for damaging a garage door and driving under suspension at the 500 block of South Boston Avenue.
Read the entire Hastings Tribune online as early as 5:00 a.m. Monday-Saturday. The Tribune e-Edition is free with your subscription to the newspaper. Call 402-462-2131 for details. -Adv.
The Hastings Tribune will be closed on Friday, New Year’s Eve. The Tribune will not publish a newspaper on Saturday, New Year’s Day. -Adv.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.