The following couples recently applied for marriage licenses at the Adams County Clerk’s Office: Mason Storm Area of Overton and Lindsey Nicole Hafer of Blue Hill; Eric David Stevens and Kendra Mae Nichol, James Allen Smith and Tammy Jo Shriver, all of Hastings.

Adams County Judge Timothy Hoeft Sept. 8 sentenced Alexander Custard, 32, of 731 to six months of probation, a $500 fine and 60-day driver’s license revocation for driving under the influence of alcohol on Dec. 15, 2021. Custard pleaded no contest on June 15. DUI is a Class W misdemeanor punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine.

