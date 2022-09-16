The following couples recently applied for marriage licenses at the Adams County Clerk’s Office: Mason Storm Area of Overton and Lindsey Nicole Hafer of Blue Hill; Eric David Stevens and Kendra Mae Nichol, James Allen Smith and Tammy Jo Shriver, all of Hastings.
Adams County Judge Timothy Hoeft Sept. 8 sentenced Alexander Custard, 32, of 731 to six months of probation, a $500 fine and 60-day driver’s license revocation for driving under the influence of alcohol on Dec. 15, 2021. Custard pleaded no contest on June 15. DUI is a Class W misdemeanor punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine.
Adams County Judge Timothy Hoeft Sept. 8 sentenced Morgan Minkler, 20, of 1203 E. Park St. to six months of probation, a $500 fine and 60-day driver’s license revocation for driving under the influence of alcohol on March 15. Minkler pleaded no contest on June 21, and prosecutors dropped charges of minor in possession of alcohol and possessing an open alcohol container. DUI is a Class W misdemeanor punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine.
It was reported Sept. 9 that a vehicle was taken at the 1100 block of West H Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Kelly K. Utecht of 1242 Eastside Blvd. and Molly E. Kammerer of Sutherland collided Sept. 9 at Seventh Street near Kansas Avenue.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Carolyn A. McKenzie of 1235 N. Laird Ave., Kayla M. Dupont of rural Hastings, Juan A. Estrada Perez of 810 N. Webster Ave., and Nolan S. Debord of Clay Center collided Sept. 9 at U.S. Highway 281 and Kansas Avenue.
It was reported Sept. 9 that a bench was taken at the 400 block of South Garfield Avenue.
It was reported Sept. 9 that an electric bicycle was taken at the 1100 block of West H Street.
It was reported that items valued at $350 were shoplifted Sept. 10 at the 3400 block of Osborne Drive East.
A hit-and-run driver Sept. 10 reportedly struck a parked vehicle owned by Amanda M. Perez of Holdrege at 1510 N. Burlington Ave.
It was reported Sept. 11 that a vehicle was damaged at Sara Drive.
It was reported Sept. 11 that a chainsaw was taken at the 500 block of East Second Street.
A hit-and-run driver Sept. 11 reportedly struck a parked vehicle owned by Eric Llanes of 741 S. Baltimore Ave. at 3803 Osborne Drive West.
