Adams County Judge Michael Burns Feb. 3 sentenced Gregory J. Dunn, 26, of Grand Island to 30 days in jail, a $500 fine and six-month driver’s license revocation for refusing a blood alcohol test on June 18, 2022. Dunn pleaded no contest on Oct. 18, 2022, and prosecutors dropped charges of driving under the influence and refusing a preliminary breath test. Refusing a blood alcohol test is a Class W misdemeanor punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine.
It was reported Feb. 3 that money was taken from a vehicle at the 2800 block of Park Lane Drive.
