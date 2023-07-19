Adams County Judge Michael Mead July 12 sentenced Kevin C. Ehly, 32, of 732 N. Third Ave. to six months of probation, two days in jail, a $500 fine and 60-day driver’s license revocation for driving under the influence of alcohol on April 16. Ehly pleaded guilty on May 11. DUI is a Class W misdemeanor punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine.
Adams County Judge Timothy Hoeft July 13 sentenced Justin Thurin, 36, of 3510 Park Lane Drive to one year of probation, a $500 fine and 60-day driver’s license revocation for driving under the influence of alcohol on Feb. 5. Thurin pleaded no contest on April 12, and prosecutors reduced the charge from a second offense. DUI is a Class W misdemeanor punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.