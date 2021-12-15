Authorities Dec. 8 cited a 14-year-old Hastings resident and 15-year-old Hastings resident for taking change, folding knife, bag, wallet and several vape products, and obstruction of a peace officer at the 1700 block of West Third Street.
It was reported Dec. 10 that an unknown motorist left the 1400 block of North Burlington Avenue without paying for $85 in fuel.
It was reported Dec. 10 that a game console and headset were taken at the 1100 block of West H Street. The items were later recovered.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Kaden Purvis of 115 E. H St. and Shelby R. Schroeder of 428 E. 31st St. collided Dec. 10 at Burlington Avenue near C Street.
It was reported Dec. 10 that two checks were taken at the 1900 block of West A Street.
It was reported Dec. 10 that three bottles of beer were taken at the 600 block of North Burlington Avenue.
A hit-and-run driver Dec. 10 reportedly struck a parked vehicle owned by Larry J. Skarka of Alda at Second Street and St. Joseph Avenue.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Ethan R. Downing of 416 W. Fourth St. and Jose Soltero of Grand Island collided Dec. 9 at U.S. Highway 281 near U.S. Highway 6.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Robert F. Foote of 933 Glenwood Ave. and Arnoldo Chacon-Valdez of Lincoln collided Dec. 8 at Osborne Drive West near 33rd Street.
