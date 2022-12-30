The following couples recently applied for marriage licenses at the Adams County Clerk’s Office: Luis Gabriel Bueno Lopez and Taylor Annette Nicole Heidi Ashley, Kyle Steven Gusman and Brittney Jean Remmenga, Jordan Lincoln Loseke and Alyssa Grace Hartman, Kevin Robert Junker and Stacey Renae Zubrod, all of Hastings; and George McKinley Rundle and Margaret Ann Koozer, both of Brooklyn, New York.
It was reported Dec. 27 that two panels and a post of fencing were damaged at the 400 block of North Hastings Avenue.
It was reported Dec. 27 that tools were taken at the 1500 block of Westwood Terrace.
It was reported Dec. 27 that a storage unit lock was damaged at the 1200 block of East South Street.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Jacob D. Hogancamp of Kenesaw Dec. 27 struck a parked vehicle owned by Clinton A. Boss of 522 E. 12th St. at 12th Street near Turner Avenue.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Cecilia L. Galvan of Harvard and Tad M. Smith of Bellevue collided Dec. 27 at Burlington Avenue near 12th Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Jeremy M. McChesney of 421 S. Denver Ave. and Seth R. Minard of 609 S. Kansas Ave. collided Dec. 27 at South Street near Elm Avenue.
