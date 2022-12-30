The following couples recently applied for marriage licenses at the Adams County Clerk’s Office: Luis Gabriel Bueno Lopez and Taylor Annette Nicole Heidi Ashley, Kyle Steven Gusman and Brittney Jean Remmenga, Jordan Lincoln Loseke and Alyssa Grace Hartman, Kevin Robert Junker and Stacey Renae Zubrod, all of Hastings; and George McKinley Rundle and Margaret Ann Koozer, both of Brooklyn, New York.

It was reported Dec. 27 that two panels and a post of fencing were damaged at the 400 block of North Hastings Avenue.

