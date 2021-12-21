A vehicle reportedly driven by Jeremy J. Crawford of 2510 Boyce St. Dec. 13 struck a building owned by CI Properties, 237 N. Burlington Ave., at the 1800 block of West A Street.

Authorities Dec. 15 cited a 15-year-old Hastings resident for taking a vehicle and money at the 700 block of South Bellevue Avenue.

It was reported Dec. 15 that a license plate was taken from a vehicle at the 400 block of South Baltimore Avenue.

It was reported Dec. 15 that miscellaneous transmission parts were taken at the 100 block of North Lexington Avenue.

