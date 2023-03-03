It was reported Feb. 25 that multiple vehicles were damaged at the 500 block of South Burlington Avenue.
It was reported Feb. 26 that a lawnmower was taken at the 500 block of South Sewell Avenue.
It was reported Feb. 26 that recreational vehicles, trailers and a building window were damaged at the 300 block of Keystone Avenue.
The following couples recently applied for marriage licenses at the Adams County Clerk’s Office: Cesar Nahun Garcia Navarrete and Lidia Azucena Galeas Navarette, Alex Andrew Lupo and Sylvia Jewel Estes, Nicholas Bradley Hamburger and Bailey Alexa Richman, and Adam Milo Florian and Janessa Lynn Schroeder, all of Hastings.
It was reported Feb. 26 that a window was damaged at the 1100 block of North Briggs Avenue.
A hit-and-run driver Feb. 25 reportedly struck a parked vehicle owned by Mary Lanning Healthcare, 715 N. St. Joseph Ave., at Third Street near Baltimore Avenue.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Rosa Gomez of 1140 W. Second St. Feb. 26 struck a parked vehicle owned by Alex A. Robles of 820 S. Pine Ave. No. 141 at Pine Avenue near F Street.
A hit-and-run driver Feb. 25 reportedly struck a parked vehicle owned by Cory A. Ludemann of 923 E. Ninth St. at Ninth Street near Second Avenue.
