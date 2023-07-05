It was reported June 26 that money and consumbable goods were taken from a vehicle at the 1700 block of West Fourth Street.
It was reported June 26 that a purse and money were taken from a vehicle at the 100 block of East Paul Street.
It was reported June 26 that items valued at $50 were shoplifted at the 3800 block of Osborne Drive West.
Authorities June 26 cited a 65-year-old Hastings resident for shoplifting at the 3800 block of Osborne Drive West. The value of items taken was $103.47.
It was reported June 26 that items valued at $8.05 were shoplifted at the 2500 block of West Second Street.
It was reported June 27 that a wallet was taken from a vehicle at the 100 block of East 12th Street.
It was reported June 27 that a wallet was taken from a vehicle at the 600 block of South Hastings Avenue.
It was reported June 27 that money was taken from a vehicle at the 1100 block of West 13th Street.
It was reported June 27 that a wallet and contents were taken from a vehicle at the 1100 block of West Second Street.
Authorities June 27 cited a 33-year-old Colorado resident for shoplifting at 3800 block of Osborne Drive West. The value of items taken was $125.
It was reported June 27 that credit cards were taken at the 700 block of West 14th Street.
It was reported June 27 that a drill, battery and other tools were taken at the 400 block of East Seventh Street.
