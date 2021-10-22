The following couples recently applied for marriage licenses at the Adams County Clerk’s Office: Andrew Johnathan Stich and Zoey Annette Boyer, both of Blue Hill; Wesley Robert Keebler and Verona Mydel Joseph, both of Inland; and Andrew John Schwartz and Christina Renee Petersen, both of Hastings.
It was reported Oct. 15 that a purse, bag, books, bicycle and laptop computer were taken at the 700 block of North Cedar Avenue.
It was reported Oct. 16 that a purse was taken at the 1200 block of North Lexington Avenue.
It was reported Oct. 17 that a sink faucet and soap dispensers were damaged at the 1700 block of North Saunders Avenue.
It was reported Oct. 18 that money was taken at the 800 block of North Colorado Avenue.
It was reported Oct. 18 that a speaker, and three BB guns were taken at the 1000 block of West J Street.
