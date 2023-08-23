Adams County District Judge Terri Harder recently granted a decree of dissolution to the marriage of Amy E. Dawson and John C. Dawson.
A hit-and-run driver Aug. 20 reportedly struck a parked vehicle owned by Jessica M. Lacourse of 726 N. Saunders Ave. at Saunders Avenue near Eighth Street.
A vehicle reportedly driven Aug. 20 by Kristin Powell of 817 S. Hastings Ave. went over a curb and struck a building owned by Harry Dworak, 314 N. Burlington Ave., in a parking lot at the 300 block of North Burlington Avenue.
It was reported Aug. 20 that items valued at $16 were shoplifted at the 2500 block of West Second Street.
