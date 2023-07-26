A vehicle reportedly driven by Shyanna R. Alderson of Blue Hill had a tire blow out and struck a culvert July 16 at Showboat Boulevard near Idlewilde Road.

A vehicle reportedly driven by Brian W. Dye of Scottsville, Kentucky, July 17 struck a parked vehicle owned by Cylas J. Cape of Cuba, Missouri, on private property about 2.5 miles southeast of Hastings.

