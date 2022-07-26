Adams County Judge Michael Mead July 15 sentenced Blaine Gatz, 29, of 2022 W. Eighth St. to six months of probation, a $500 fine and 60-day driver’s license revocation for refusing to submit to a blood test on Dec. 4, 2021. Gatz pleaded no contest on April 19, and prosecutors dropped charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and possessing an open alcohol container. Refusing to submit to a blood test is a Class W misdemeanor punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine.
Adams County Judge Michael Mead July 15 sentenced Brianna Johnston, 31, of Clay Center to 150 days in jail for a second offense of shoplifting on May 31, 2021, and failure to appear in court on Oct. 7, 2021. Johnston pleaded no contest on April 19. Second-offense theft by shoplifting (value less than $500) is a Class 1 misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine. Failure to appear in court (misdemeanor) is a Class 2 misdemeanor punishable by up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.