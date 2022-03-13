It was reported March 4 that a purse was taken at the 600 block of North Burlington Avenue.
It was reported March 4 that a piece of electrical equipment was taken at the 400 block of South California Avenue.
It was reported March 5 that an unknown motorist left a gas station in Kenesaw without paying for $58.11 in fuel.
Authorities March 5 cited a 14-year-old Hastings resident for minor in possession of alcohol at the 1000 block of South Baltimore Avenue.
It was reported March 5 that shoes were taken at the 900 block of North Lincoln Avenue.
