It was reported Jan. 14 that seven sets of car keys were taken at the 200 block of South Hastings Avenue.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Jessica A. Hunt of 2701 Butterfoot Lane and Tyler R. Jeffres of 202 E. Third St. collided Jan. 14 at 12th Street and Westridge Drive.
Authorities Jan. 15 cited a 16-year-old Hastings resident for minor in possession of alcohol and driving under the influence of alcohol at the 3100 block of Osborne Drive East.
A hit-and-run driver Jan. 15 reportedly struck a parked vehicle owned by Patrick B. Mumm of Hebron at Boyce Street near West Lawn Avenue.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Kassandera R. Berns of 734 E. Seventh St. and Mikal D. Coffin of Loup City collided Jan. 15 at Burlington Avenue and Seventh Street.
It was reported Jan. 14 that money was taken at the 800 block of East South Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Kevin W. Harpham of Grand Island and Melanie S. Minkler of 1203 E. Park St. collided Jan. 15 at U.S. Highway 6 near B Street.
