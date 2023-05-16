Adams County Judge Michael Mead May 10 sentenced Keith L. Cleveland, 37, of Holstein to 14 days in jail, a $500 fine and a six-month driver’s license revocation for driving under the influence of alcohol and attempted transport of a child while intoxicated on Sept. 22, 2022. Cleveland pleaded no contest on Feb. 15, and prosecutors reduced the transportation charge to an attempt and dropped a charge of failing to appear in court. DUI is a Class W misdemeanor punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine. Attempted transportation of a child while intoxicated is a Class 2 misdemeanor punishable by up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine.
Adams County Judge Michael Mead May 10 sentenced Joseph D. Ellis, 34, of Grand Island to 10 days in jail, a $500 fine and an 18-month driver’s license revocation for a second offense of driving under the influence of alcohol on Dec. 30, 2022. Ellis pleaded no contest on March 20, and prosecutors reduced the charge from a third offense. Second-offense DUI is a Class W misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine.
