A hit-and-run driver May 25 reportedly struck a yard and building owned by Hastings Medical Imaging, 2207 Osborne Drive West at the business.
A hit-and-run driver May 25 reportedly struck a fire hydrant owned by Hastings Utilities, 1228 N. Denver Ave., at the 3000 block of Osborne Drive West.
Adams County District Judge Morgan Farquhar recently granted a decree of dissolution to the marriage of Leonor Snyder and Vincent Snyder.
Adams County Judge Michael Burns May 26 sentenced Juan Sigala Gonzalez, 28, of 1401 N. Kansas Ave. to 179 days of probation, a $500 fine and 60-day driver’s license revocation for driving under the influence of alcohol on Jan. 2. Gonzalez pleaded no contest on March 17. DUI is a Class W misdemeanor punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Garry D. Reiman of Blue Hill and William L. Spooner of 1408 N. St. Joseph Ave. collided May 26 at 33rd Street near Osborne Drive East.
