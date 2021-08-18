It was reported Aug. 15 that glasses were damaged at the 2200 block of West Fifth Street.
Save the overpass! Tell your councilman. Do NOT budget to demolish! -Adv.
The Hastings Tribune has a motor route available to drop off newspaper bundles in area towns. Call 402-462-2131. -Adv.
Authorities Aug. 15 cited a 30-year-old Hastings resident for taking items valued at $65 at the 400 block of North Colorado Avenue.
Hours Saturday, Aug. 21, at the Hastings Tribune are 7:30-9 a.m. so staff can participate in the Kool-Aid Days parade. -Adv.
It was reported Aug. 15 that tools and building materials were taken at the 1000 block of South Wabash Avenue.
Read the entire Hastings Tribune online as early as 5:00 a.m. Monday-Saturday. The Tribune e-Edition is free with your subscription to the newspaper. Call 402-462-2131 for details. -Adv.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.