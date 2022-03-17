A vehicle reportedly driven by Jett R. Samuelson of 1413 Pershing Road March 10 struck a parked vehicle owned by Werner Construction, 2430 E. Seventh St., at Chestnut Avenue and Boyce Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Karen M. Jacupke of 615 Thomas Drive and Marilyn J. Anthony of 1203 Waynoka St. collided March 10 at Second Avenue and Fifth Street.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Marquez Everardo of 218 E. Third St. March 10 struck a vehicle driven by Daniel H. Blankenbaker of 1100 E. South St., which pushed it into a vehicle driven by Janet L. Drudik of Juniata at 42nd Street and U.S. Highway 281.
