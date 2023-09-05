Vehicles reportedly driven by a hit-and-run driver and Brayden M. Rathjen of Blue Hill collided Aug. 30 at the 1200 block of North Burlington Avenue.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Deborah S. Rodgers of 517 Keystone Ave. Aug. 30 struck a building owned by Precision Heating & Air Conditioning, 1402 W. Second St., at the business.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Cynthia S. Koester of 1117 N. Kansas Ave. and Deven J. Anderson of Holdrege collided Aug. 31 at the 600 block of West Second Street.
Authorities Aug. 31 cited a 19-year-old Hastings resident for shoplifting at the 3800 block of Osborne Drive West. The value of items taken was $337.35.
It was reported Aug. 31 that money was taken at the 3800 block of Osborne Drive West.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.