The following couples recently applied for marriage licenses at the Adams County Clerk’s Office: Eduardo Luis Gonzalez Guerra and Mirna Del Carmen Campos, both of Hastings; and Matthew Michael Jaeschke and Dayvie Joetta Brown, both of Kenesaw.
It was reported Aug. 31 that a vehicle was taken at the 400 block of South Lexington Avenue.
It was reported Aug. 31 that a cat trap was taken at the 300 block of South Hastings Avenue.
It was reported Aug. 31 that a gas pump hose was damaged at the 3200 block of Osborne Drive East.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Danny R. Hoffman of Worland, Wyo., Aug. 31 struck a utility pole with a trailer at the 1600 block of East South Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Lawrence D. Jones of 736 N. Minnesota Ave. and Don C. Casares of 409 S. Lexington Ave. collided Sept. 1 at Hastings Avenue and C Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Adriana Hernandez Lopez of 508 W. G St. and Callie M. Dinkel of 740 S. Lincoln Ave. collided Sept. 1 at Sixth Street near Burlington Avenue.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Betty J. Spintig of 3285 S. Baltimore Ave. and Kathleen K. Kucera of Red Cloud collided Sept. 1 at Burlington Avenue near J Street.
