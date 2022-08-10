A hit-and-run driver July 31 reportedly struck a tree owned by Good Samaritan Village, 926 E. E St., at B Street near First Avenue.

Vehicles reportedly driven by Wanda M. Bartlett of 1010 N. Washington Ave. and Diane M. Vandiest of Prairie View, Kan., collided Aug. 1 at Second Street and Kansas Avenue.

