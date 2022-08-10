A hit-and-run driver July 31 reportedly struck a tree owned by Good Samaritan Village, 926 E. E St., at B Street near First Avenue.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Wanda M. Bartlett of 1010 N. Washington Ave. and Diane M. Vandiest of Prairie View, Kan., collided Aug. 1 at Second Street and Kansas Avenue.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Mindy Wetherbee of 1615 N. St. Joseph Ave. Aug. 1 struck a parked vehicle owned by Savannah Richter of 201 W. Sixth St. at Chestnut Avenue near Second Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Kohl A. Shreve-Hiatt of Superior and Joey J. Clifton of Juniata collided Aug. 2 at Second Street near St. Joseph Avenue.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Lisa M. Empie of 731 N. Cedar Ave. and William G. Nottage-Tacey of 727 N. Cedar Ave. collided Aug. 2 at Cedar Avenue near Waynoka Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Rodney O. Davis of 186 Road 3168 and Joaquin Turrubiates of 300 S. Lexington Ave. collided Aug. 2 at Second Street and Hastings Avenue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.