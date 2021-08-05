It was reported July 29 that yard decorations were taken and others were damaged at the 1600 block of West Sixth Street.
It was reported July 31 that a vehicle was damaged at the 4100 block of Osborne Drive East.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Antonio S. Parker of 806 N. Colorado Ave. July 29 struck a parked vehicle owned by Evan A. Standing Rock of Grand Island at Ninth Street near Lincoln Avenue.
Benjamin Moritz of Hastings was named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2021 semester at Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas.
Cameron Hastings of Hastings, who graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln May 8, met the requirements to be designated a University Honors Program graduate.
Vehicles reportedly driven by a hit-and-run driver and Dianne L. Christensen of 1200 Loch View Drive collided July 30 at Baltimore Avenue and 14th Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Kimberly M. Buss of 842 S. Denver Ave. and Erik J. Petr of 5770 W. Assumption Road collided July 29 at U.S. Highway 281 near 42nd Street.
It was reported July 29 that a cellphone was taken at the 1100 block of West J Street.
Adams County District Judge Stephen Illingworth recently granted a decree of dissolution to the marriage of Cheyene A. Flores-Garcia and Victor M. Flores-Garcia.
A vehicle reportedly driven by David G. Bowersox of Clay Center July 29 struck a parked vehicle owned by the city of Hastings at North Shore Drive near Merle Avenue.
It was reported July 31 that tools were taken at the 1900 block of West A Street.
A parked vehicle owned by Connor J. Hatch of Juniata reportedly was struck July 29 by a hit-and-run driver at a parking lot at Lake Hastings.
It was reported July 30 that a license plate was taken at the 1800 block of West A Street.
There were numerous reports of vehicle windows broken on July 31 throughout the city of Hastings.
Ellie Mertens of Hastings was named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2021 semester at Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas.
