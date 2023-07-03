Vehicles reportedly driven by Eric S. Sandberg of 722 E. Sixth St. and James L. Schoenrock of Bloomington collided June 27 at U.S. Highway 6 and South Street.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Glen R. Davis of 1518 W. Seventh St. June 27 went through a fence and struck a parked vehicle owned by Jesse S. Lynch of 323 S. Chicago Ave. at the 1500 block of West Seventh Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Johnny R. Johnson of 626 S. Minnesota Ave. and Raimundo Ramirez of 411 S. Denver Ave. collided June 28 at Burlington Avenue and D Street.
Adams County Judge Michael Mead June 28 sentenced Brian Johnson, 56, of 406 S. Denver Ave. to one year of probation for a second offense of theft by unlawful taking on April 29, 2022. A jury found Johnson guilty following a trial on March 6. Second-offense theft by unlawful taking, value less than $500, is a Class 1 misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.