A vehicle reportedly driven by Jeremy J. Elsbernd of Grand Island Nov. 5 struck a parked vehicle owned by Timothy A. Hoffman of Ayr at Sixth Street near Marian Road.
A hit-and-run driver Nov. 7 reportedly struck a parked vehicle owned by Ron R. Begley of Limon, Colo., at an unknown location.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Audrey K. Rozmiarek of 316 E. Seventh St. Nov. 7 struck a parked vehicle owned by Marsha Knapp of 211 W. Sixth St. in a parking lot near Bellevue Avenue and 14th Street.
It was reported Nov. 7 that a bathroom window was damaged at the 1100 block of West 14th Street.
It was reported Nov. 8 that a vehicle was damaged at the 200 block of West Second Street.
A hit-and-run driver Nov. 8 reportedly struck a parked vehicle owned by George Fuller of 618 W. 10th St. at Hastings Avenue near 10th Street.
