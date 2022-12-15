It was reported Dec. 11 that identification papers were taken at the 1600 block of West Seventh Street.
It was reported Dec. 11 that luggage was taken at the 800 block of Crane Avenue.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Isai Lopez Alviter of 601 Crane Ave. Dec. 12 struck a parked vehicle owned by David L. Weeks of 2005 W. Sixth St. at Sixth Street near Crane Avenue.
Crime and courts reporter
