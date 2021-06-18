It was reported June 11 that a watch was taken at the 800 block of North Hastings Avenue.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Dianne Bennett of St. Paul and Heather G. Kennedy of 1226 Academy Ave. collided June 11 at Osborne Drive East and North Shore Drive.
It was reported June 11 that purse, bank card, checkbook, credit card, knife and other items were taken at the 700 block of Eastside Boulevard.
It was reported June 11 that license plates were taken at the 600 block of North Burlington Avenue.
It was reported June 11 that a gift card, driver’s license and other items were taken from a vehicle in the 100 block of Park Street.
It was reported June 11 that a video doorbell was taken at the 3000 block of Osborne Drive East.
It was reported June 11 that money and a key were taken at Kingston Drive.
