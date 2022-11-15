Vehicles reportedly driven by Marcella M. Lemonds of 5180 W. U.S. Highway 6 and Julie M. Kielian of 750 W. Prairie Lake Road collided Nov. 8 at 320 S. Burlington Ave.
The following couples recently applied for marriage licenses at the Adams County Clerk’s Office: Michael Bruce Dahl and Markki Rhae Frazier, Andres Manuel Marquez Erives and Karla Carolina Aguilar Rodriquez, all of Hastings; Riley Jacob Favinger of Hastings and Kathryn Leigh Millison of Sutton; Kirby Kay Smith and Kimberly Ann Smith, both of Grand Island.
Adams County Judge Michael Mead Nov. 9 sentenced Johnny J. Thomas, 27, of 105 E. 14th St. to six months of probation for third-degree assault and criminal trespass on Aug. 1, 2021. Thomas pleaded no contest on Sept. 8, and prosecutors dropped a separate case in district court. Third-degree assault and criminal trespass are each a Class 1 misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine.
It was reported Nov. 9 that a cellphone was taken at the 600 block of North Burlington Avenue.
It was reported Nov. 9 that a bicycle was taken at the 100 block of East Fourth Street. The item was later recovered.
Pat Faber of Bladen won last week’s Hastings Tribune Football Contest. Faber won the tiebreaker over Dale Uden of Kenesaw, as both missed three games. Faber’s predicted score of Nebraska vs. Michigan was closer than Uden’s. -Adv.
