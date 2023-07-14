The following couples recently applied for marriage licenses at the Adams County Clerk’s Office: Benedict Ivan Clark and Gabrielle Rae Stump, Jose Leonardo Lainez Perdomo and Rocio Perez, Ky Lee Maxwell and Rita Rae Speer, and Dylan D. Nichols and Emily Danielle Nichol Cothran, all of Hastings.
A hit-and-run driver July 1 reportedly struck a parked vehicle owned by Felix Lazo Flores of Aurora, Colorado, in a parking lot at the 200 block of East J Street.
Authorities July 3 cited a 60-year-old Hastings resident for shoplifting at the 3800 block of Osborne Drive West. The value of items taken was $32.18.
It was reported July 3 that a window air conditioner was taken at the 300 block of West Second Street.
It was reported July 4 that a bicycle was taken at the 400 block of Ringland Road.
Authorities July 6 cited a 29-year-old Colorado resident and a 32-year-old Colorado resident for shoplifting at the 3800 block of Osborne Drive West. The value of items taken was $80.
Authorities July 6 cited a 62-year-old Hastings resident for shoplifting at the 400 block of North Hastings Avenue. The value of items taken was $100.
It was reported July 7 that items valued at $15 were shoplifted at the 3400 block of Osborne Drive East.
It was reported July 7 that walls were damaged at the 2200 block of West Fifth Street.
It was reported July 7 that consumable goods were taken at the 800 block of South Burlington Avenue.
Vehicles reportedly driven by a hit-and-run driver and Jack Watts of Clay Center collided July 7 at South Street near Second Avenue.
It was reported July 8 that a vehicle was damaged at the 1700 block of West Second Street.
It was reported July 8 that credit cards, debit cards and gift cards were taken from a vehicle at the 600 block of South Boston Avenue.
It was reported July 8 that a bicycle was taken at the 300 block of South Lincoln Avenue.
