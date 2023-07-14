The following couples recently applied for marriage licenses at the Adams County Clerk’s Office: Benedict Ivan Clark and Gabrielle Rae Stump, Jose Leonardo Lainez Perdomo and Rocio Perez, Ky Lee Maxwell and Rita Rae Speer, and Dylan D. Nichols and Emily Danielle Nichol Cothran, all of Hastings.

Hastings Citizens With A Voice will meet Tuesday July 18 at C-3 Conference Center at 7 p.m. -Adv.

