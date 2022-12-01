It was reported Nov. 25 that a bicycle was taken at the 1400 block of East C Street.
It was reported Nov. 25 that vehicle windows were damaged at the 2100 block of West Sixth Street.
It was reported Nov. 25 that a rug pad and shoes were taken at the 1100 block of Madden Road.
It was reported Nov. 26 that items valued at $45.87 were shoplifted at the 600 block of North Burlington Avenue.
It was reported Nov. 26 that a door lock was damaged at the 700 block of South Baltimore Avenue.
It was reported Nov. 27 that a windshield was damaged at the 800 block of South Pine Avenue.
Crime and courts reporter
