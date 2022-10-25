It was reported Oct. 21 that a vehicle was taken at the 400 block of South St. Joseph Avenue.
It was reported Oct. 21 that a vehicle was taken at the 2100 block of West Sixth Street.
It was reported Oct. 21 that a vehicle was taken at the 400 block of South St. Joseph Avenue.
It was reported Oct. 21 that a vehicle was taken at the 2100 block of West Sixth Street.
Read the entire Hastings Tribune online as early as 5 a.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 11 a.m. each Monday. The Tribune e-Edition is free with your subscription to the newspaper. Call 402-462-2131 for details. -Adv.
It was reported Oct. 21 that items valued at $46.37 were shoplifted at the 1100 block of West Second Street.
It was reported Oct. 21 that a cellphone was taken at the 400 block of West C Street.
The Hastings Tribune is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday and closed on Saturday. -Adv.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Leanna E. Huber of Sutton Oct. 21 collided with bicyclist Robert Weber of Hastings at Lincoln Avenue and Fourth Street.
Annual Ham Dinner at Grace United Methodist Church, 1832 W. 9th St. Drive-thru only! Thursday Nov. 3rd 5-7 p.m. Purchase tickets in advance for $12 (402) 463-5696. -Adv.
Patients of Hastings Internal Medicine, flu shot clinic October 27th, 8:30 - 10:30 a.m. no appointment needed. -Adv.
Crime and courts reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.