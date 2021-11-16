It was reported Nov. 8 that two CB radios were taken at the 300 block of West E Street.

It was reported Nov. 8 that four boxes of medicine were taken at the 1100 block of West Second Street.

It was reported Nov. 9 that items valued at $9.60 were shoplifted at the 2500 block of West Second Street.

It was reported Nov. 9 that a firearm was taken at the 800 block of North Burlington Avenue.

Authorities Nov. 10 took a 14-year-old Hastings resident into custody for damaging an ankle monitor and vehicle window at the 1400 block of East Seventh Street.

