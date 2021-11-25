Adams County Judge Michael Mead Nov. 17 sentenced Alejandro Castaneda, 29, of Fort Morgan, Colo., to a $500 fine for attempted operation of a vehicle without an ignition interlock device when required on Jan. 15. Castaneda pleaded guilty on Aug. 2. Attempted operation of a vehicle without an ignition interlock device when required is a Class 1 misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Charla S. Brant of 725 W. Second St. and Taelyn R. C. Alvarez of 1125 Jefferson Ave. collided Nov. 17 at Seventh Street near Denver Avenue.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Azariah U. Melvin Espino of 2322 W. Fifth St. and Steven M. Nelson of 842 N. Washington Ave. collided Nov. 17 at Burlington Avenue near South Street.
It was reported Nov. 17 that money was taken at Bentwood Lane.
It was reported Nov. 17 that a vehicle dash was damaged at the 1900 block of West 12th Street.
