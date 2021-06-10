A parked unattached trailer owned by Ronald H. Niehaus of Gardner, Kan., reportedly was struck May 25 by a hit-and-run driver in the 1400 block of West South Street.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Wyatt C. Russell of 2830 Wendell Drive May 27 went out of control, rolled onto its side and landed in a ditch at the 1500 block of North Marian Road.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Holly J. Daniels of Red Cloud and Christopher R. Gerard of 714 N. Barnes Ave. collided May 28 at J Street near Baltimore Avenue.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Fahd N. Chaudhry of Aurora May 29 struck a pole owned by Walmart, 3803 Osborne Drive West, at the business.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Julius L. Teano of 1106 Madden Road May 29 struck a parked vehicle owned by Patricia A. Seier of Lincoln at a parking lot at 3100 Osborne Drive East.
A parked vehicle owned by Heather D. Boutin of 1232 E. Fifth St. reportedly was struck May 30 by a hit-and-run driver on Fifth Street near Sixth Avenue.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Timothy S. Enfield of 408 N. Colorado Ave. May 30 struck a parked vehicle owned by Anthony Leyva of 223 W. Fifth St. at the 400 block of North Colorado Avenue.
A parked vehicle owned by Vickie Frankforter of 1331 Pepperidge Drive reportedly was struck May 29 by a hit-and-run driver at a parking lot on Seventh Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Amber D. Burtis of 410 S. California Ave. and Azucena Pedroza of 201 W. C St. collided May 31 at C Street near Minnesota Avenue.
