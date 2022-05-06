The following couples recently applied for marriage licenses at the Adams County Clerk’s Office: Dylan Lee Crawford and Jennica Marie Casciaro, Roshawn Denise Fisher and Jennifer Jean Burnett, and Alex Daniel Pedroza and Shaylee Nicole Stroyek, all of Hastings; Domingo C. Rivera of Shelton and Alejandra Samaniego Garcia of Hastings; and Kody Rae Kroger and Amy Lynn Abbott, both of Trumbull.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Becky D. O’Flannagan of 414 S. Denver Ave. April 28 struck a building and retaining wall owned by Johnson Imperial Homes, 2727 W. Second St., at the business.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Joaquin Turrubiates of 300 S. Lexington Ave. and William R. Nicholson of 2507 Bateman St. collided April 29 at 1300 N. Burlington Ave.
A hit-and-run driver April 30 reportedly struck a parked vehicle owned by Jennipher A. Wioskowski of 314 S. Lexington Ave. at Sixth Street near Crane Avenue.
