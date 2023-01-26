Adams County Judge Michael Mead Jan. 13 sentenced Sebastian N. Shirkey, 20, of Phillips to six months of probation, a $500 fine and 60-day driver’s license revocation for driving under the influence of alcohol on June 20, 2022. Shirkey pleaded guilty on Dec. 20, 2022, and prosecutors dropped a charge of failing to appear in court. DUI is a Class W misdemeanor punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine.
Adams County Judge Michael Mead Jan. 18 sentenced Samuel C. Moore, 23, of 127 Chestnut Ave. to one year of probation, a $500 fine and a 60-day driver’s license revocation for carrying a concealed weapon and driving under the influence on May 29, 2022. Moore pleaded no contest on Oct. 18, 2022, and prosecutors dropped charges of carrying a concealed weapon and possessing an open alcohol container in public. Carrying a concealed weapon is a Class 1 misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine. DUI is a Class W misdemeanor punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine.
