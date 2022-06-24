The following couples recently applied for marriage licenses at the Adams County Clerk’s Office: John Culver Sample II and Marisa Marie McCormick, both of Clay Center; Parker Reid Bittfield and Haley Lynn Schukei, both of Kenesaw; Ethan Day Whitsel and Janessa Adriana Gomez, Austin Evan Herringer and Kelsey Lynn Norden, Christi Sue Gilliland and Krissy Lynn Kreienkamp, Troy Eldon Fletchall and Shelly Dawn Bohne, and Joseph Evans Clarey and Zolona Rene Rader, all of Hastings.
A hit-and-run driver June 19 reportedly struck a parked vehicle owned by Mary Congrove of 1625 W. Ninth St. at Osborne Drive West near 38th Street.
It was reported June 19 that money was taken at the 100 block of North Lincoln Avenue.
It was reported June 19 that a firearm was taken at the 600 block of Garfield Avenue.
A hit-and-run driver June 19 reportedly struck a parked vehicle owned by Michelle Stiner of Fairfield at an unknown location near South Baltimore Avenue.
