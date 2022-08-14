Vehicles reportedly driven by Tylor A. Dibbern of Cairo and Braden M. Saul of 726 S. St. Jospeh Ave. collided July 29 at Burlington Avenue and J Street.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Michael J. Lee of 126 E. Seventh St. Aug. 5 struck a parked vehicle owned by Nazario G. Escamilla of 607 S. St. Joseph Ave. at St. Joseph Avenue near D Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Hailee E. Summers Stansbury of 1413 N. Webster Ave. and Florinda Aguirre of 806 E. Ninth St. collided Aug. 6 at Denver Avenue and 15th Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Jennifer L. Charles of 755 S. Baltimore Ave. and Jayden Coplen of 603 S. Colorado Ave. collided Aug. 7 at 14th Street near Burlington Avenue.
A hit-and-run driver Aug. 7 reportedly struck a parked vehicle owned by Sarah Rosenthal of Kearney at Kansas Avenue near E Street.
A hit-and-run driver Aug. 7 reportedly struck a parked vehicle owned by Daniel E. Rivers of 1614 W. Sixth St. at Sixth Street near Baltimore Avenue.
