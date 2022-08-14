Vehicles reportedly driven by Tylor A. Dibbern of Cairo and Braden M. Saul of 726 S. St. Jospeh Ave. collided July 29 at Burlington Avenue and J Street.

A vehicle reportedly driven by Michael J. Lee of 126 E. Seventh St. Aug. 5 struck a parked vehicle owned by Nazario G. Escamilla of 607 S. St. Joseph Ave. at St. Joseph Avenue near D Street.

0
0
0
0
0