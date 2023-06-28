It was reported June 23 that a wallet, debit card and fishing license were taken at the 1900 block of West A Street.
Authorities June 23 arrested a 50-year-old Blue Hill resident for taking a vehicle at the 900 block of West J Street.
It was reported June 23 that a wallet, debit card and fishing license were taken at the 1900 block of West A Street.
Authorities June 23 arrested a 50-year-old Blue Hill resident for taking a vehicle at the 900 block of West J Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Emily Klatt of 2221 Home St. and Don Casares of 1140 W. Second St. collided June 23 at 12th Street and Burlington Avenue.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Codey J. Noack of Harvard and Janice F. Domeier of 1037 Ross Ave. collided June 23 at Eastside Boulevard and Fifth Street.
Crime and courts reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.