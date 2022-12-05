Adams County Judge Michael Burns Nov. 30 sentenced Scott J. Voightmann, 54, of 801 N. Hastings Ave. to six months of probation, a $500 fine and 60-day driver’s license revocation for driving under the influence of alcohol on June 25. Voightmann pleaded no contest on Oct. 18, and prosecutors reduced the blood alcohol content on the charge and dropped a charge of refusing a preliminary breath test. DUI is a Class W misdemeanor punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine.
It was reported Dec. 1 that license plates were taken at the 800 block of North Bellevue Avenue.
Hastings Citizens With a Voice will meet Tonight at 7 p.m. at the C3 Convention Center. Public welcome to attend. -Adv.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Elliott J. Sidlo of 932 Glenwood Ave. Nov. 30 struck a utility pole on Second Street near Laird Avenue.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Kirk G. Kershaw of 410 E. Ninth St. and Rafael Lopez Garcia of Grand Island collided Dec. 1 at California Avenue and Fourth Street.
Buy a framed story page from the Hastings Tribune. Call 402-462-2131 for details. -Adv.
Read the entire Hastings Tribune online as early as 5 a.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 11 a.m. each Monday. The Tribune e-Edition is free with your subscription to the newspaper. Call 402-462-2131 for details. -Adv.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.