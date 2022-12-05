Adams County Judge Michael Burns Nov. 30 sentenced Scott J. Voightmann, 54, of 801 N. Hastings Ave. to six months of probation, a $500 fine and 60-day driver’s license revocation for driving under the influence of alcohol on June 25. Voightmann pleaded no contest on Oct. 18, and prosecutors reduced the blood alcohol content on the charge and dropped a charge of refusing a preliminary breath test. DUI is a Class W misdemeanor punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine.

It was reported Dec. 1 that license plates were taken at the 800 block of North Bellevue Avenue.

0
0
0
0
0