Vehicles reportedly driven by Ashley E. Conrad of 1020 W. 13th St. Apt. B and Anna G. Lyons of 1040 S. Wabash Ave. No. 107 collided Aug. 24 at North Shore Drive and U.S. Highway 281.
A hit-and-run driver Aug. 26 reportedly struck a parked vehicle owned by Avis Rental Car, Lincoln, at Kansas Avenue near 14th Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Simone A. Flood of 827 S. St. Joseph Ave. and Gabriel I. Andersen of Blue Hill collided Aug. 28 at Burlington Avenue and E Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Rashell D. Hillis of 73 Kingston Drive and Steven K. Markle of 721 S. First Ave. No. 311 collided Aug. 31 at Elm Avenue and Park Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.