It was reported April 4 that a cellphone was taken at the 400 block of South Elm Avenue.
It was reported April 4 that a license plate was taken at the 300 block of South Elm Avenue.
It was reported April 4 that a cellphone was taken at the 400 block of South Elm Avenue.
It was reported April 4 that a license plate was taken at the 300 block of South Elm Avenue.
It was reported April 4 that food items were taken at the 3800 block of Osborne Drive West.
Crime and courts reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.